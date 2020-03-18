The budget bill for the Administrators Division of the public school budget has now passed the House on a 62-4 vote. The House had earlier passed the other pieces of the school budget, and those earlier bills have passed the Senate; with this one, the House sends the Senate the final piece. The House also voted unanimously, 66-0, to back HB 650, the new version of a budget bill for the Division of Building Safety. It's lower than the earlier one the House rejected; it cuts out funding for three new compliance inspectors.
House passes last remaining piece of public school budget, 62-4; also unanimously backs new Division of Building Safety budget
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.