After much debate this afternoon, the Idaho House has voted 51-18 in favor of SB 1110, the bill to restrict future ballot initiatives by requiring signatures from 6% of voters in all 35 of Idaho's legislative districts to qualify for the bill. The bill earlier passed the Senate; it now heads to the governor's desk. I'll update this post shortly with more from this afternoon's debate. Immediately after that vote, the House moved on to SB 1179, the higher education budget.
House passes initiatives bill on 51-18 vote; moves on to higher ed budget...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.