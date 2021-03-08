The Idaho House approved the budget for Idaho Public Television for next year this afternoon on a 36-34 vote, after Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, urged lawmakers to reject the budget, saying she won't let her two young children watch Idaho Public TV "because it is so partisan," pointing to such programs as "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" and "Arthur."
"I just pulled up last week and all of the programming," Giddings said. "They talk about white privilege. We talk about, in Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, about race and racism. Then you have Arthur's report on global warming. So I think we have a problem."
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, asked Giddings, "Is the statement 'We have to get rid of racism' a partisan statement?"
House Speaker Scott Bedke cut off the question. "I'm going to just stop us right here," he said. "Let's get back to the bill."
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, told the House, "We don't need to fund this. ... It should be Idaho Private Television."
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesse, vice-chair of the Legislature's joint budget committee and House sponsor of the appropriation bill, HB 283, told the House that Idaho Public Television has the highest viewership of any public television network in the nation. "Over 500,000 people a week watch Idaho Public Television, in a state that has 1.8 million people," she said. "That's astonishing to me. That programming is meaningful. That programming includes news services, it's children's programs, it includes local programming that Idaho Public Television develops itself. Our Idahoans are voting by turning on their TV and turning on Idaho Public Television."
The appropriation bill now moves to the Senate. To become law, it'd need passage there plus the governor's signature.