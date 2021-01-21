The House has voted 51-18 in favor of HJR 1, giving more than a two-thirds margin to the proposed constitutional amendment and sending it to the Senate side.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, opened his debate by saying, “I didn’t get elected to come down here and sit down and let the governor be king.” He was corrected by Speaker Scott Bedke, who noted that during debate, House members refer to the governor as the “gentleman on the second floor.”
"If this means we have to come back here once or twice a year to fix some problems, so be it, that's what we were elected to do," Moyle said.
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, called it "almost laughable" that the measure would result in a full-time Legislature in Idaho.