The House has voted 54-14 in favor of HB 6, the coronavirus liability waiver bill sponsored by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, sending it to the Senate side. Young, in her closing debate, said while there haven’t been lawsuits in Idaho yet over the coronavirus, “There is a threat of lawsuits, which is making people afraid to go back.”
The bill still would need to clear a Senate committee and pass the full Senate before it could head to the governor’s desk. It’s possible that could happen this afternoon or by this evening; if so, the special session could possibly wrap up today.
“The Senate, like us, would like to be done today,” said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. “But it could take into this evening.”
Meanwhile, the Senate State Affairs Committee has scheduled a 3 p.m. committee hearing on a new RS from Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, “regarding Idaho’s state of emergency.”
The House has gone at ease, with Speaker Scott Bedke saying it’ll likely be at ease for around two and a half hours.