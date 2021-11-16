The final bill that the House took up today was HB 415 from Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, to require certain exemptions for any employer who requires immunization as a condition of employment. Those would include exemptions for health, pregnancy, “religious or other grounds,” or those who have had COVID-19 or a “positive antibody screen.”
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, spoke in support of the bill, saying, “We shouldn’t have to explain any of our reasoning for why we may or may not do anything. … I appreciate the simplicity of the language here and yet the power of the language ... in ensuring employees have an opportunity to exempt out of any of these medical mandates.”
Rep. Ilana Rubel D-Boise, cited a newly issued Idaho Attorney General’s opinion, saying, “This bill also forces employers to choose between complying with state or federal law.” And, it could mean the loss of Medicaid and Medicare funds to the Idaho Division of Veterans Services, the Department of Health & Welfare, and private employers, she said.
Plus, she said, “’Employer’ in this would encompass employers of all size, so this bill would force the mother of a child with a heart defect to have to employ a caretaker who refuses to be vaccinated. … This would not allow them to put any restrictions regarding their vaccine status.”
Rep. Brook Green, D-Boise, said, “The legislation is not just about COVID, it’s about all immunization. So should I want to have my nanny immunized for flu because my child is very vulnerable, I can’t.”
“This is no longer just about employers,” she said. “This is now the family unit.”
DeMordaunt said with regard to the Attorney General’s letter on the bill, “Make no mistake, it is not an opinion, it is analysis. An analysis is different from an AG opinion.” She said a formal opinion would be published and have a number. “I think we should be careful going forward to acknowledge analysis as analysis and opinion as opinion.”
DeMordaunt said she’s been working on the bill for many months. “That’s not hasty,” she said. “I would urge your green light here to protect individual rights and personal freedoms for every employee in this state including the nannies.”
The bill passed on a 43-24 vote, and the House then adjourned until 10:30 Wednesday morning.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.