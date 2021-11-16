The third bill taken up on the House floor this afternoon was Rep. Mike Moyle’s “religious freedom” bill, HB 414, that would amend the Idaho Human Rights Act to add a new section guaranteeing a right to “refuse medical treatment of any kind” based on religious beliefs, and forbid anyone, including employers and government, from questioning the sincerity of those beliefs.
There was an emotional debate, complete with shouting from Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, whose impassioned speech about standing up for religious freedom drew an outburst of cheers from the gallery.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said the bill departs from the Supreme Court’s accepted standard that “says you can’t judge the veracity of the belief but you can judge the sincerity of the belief,” and would “cheapen” existing religious freedom protections in Idaho.
"Freedom of religion matters a lot," Chaney declared. By recognizing all claims as being legitimate religious ones, he said, "You lower the sacredness of what it means to claim a religious exemption, what it means to have a sincere faith. ... There's a church of pot, did anyone know that? There's a church of 'shrooms. ... Beware where you go down this road. Recognize the holiness of the right that we are affecting."
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, declared, “It’s happening within the state of Idaho. The freedom to exercise your religious beliefs is under attack.” He asked the House to “err on the side of allowing people to practice their faith.”
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, said, “If we are not here to protect and defend a foundational freedom like religious freedom, what are we here for? This is what my constituents sent me here to do.”
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, spoke with emotion of her own experience with her father’s death, and said Idahoans already have a right to refuse medical treatment. “My dad refused medical treatment three times,” she said. “I watched him die Friday.”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said she agreed with Lickley. “This is already in our Constitution, we already have religious freedom. So why do we have to pass a law?” she asked. “Will I vote for this bill? Probably, because it might help one, or two, or three. But is it going to change anything? No,” she said. “We have businesses out there that are violating our Constitution.”
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, said, “This bill deeply concerns me.” By decreeing that no one can question the sincerity of religious beliefs, he said, the bill could lead to the “demise of religion as such.”
“I do not want something we do in the name of protecting religion to inadvertently hurt religion in the long run,” Marshall said.
Moyle said, "We are losing a little at a time," when it comes to freedoms. He said his ancestors came to this country for religious freedom. "This bill tries to make it clear: My sincere religious beliefs are none of your damn business."
"If this bill passes it solves a lot of the stinking problems that we're in this building for," he declared.
The bill passed on a 46-24 vote.
Next up: HB 429 from Rep. Ron Nate on masks and other measures in schools.