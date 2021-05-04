After a stormy, and lengthy debate, the House has voted 48-20 in favor of Rep. Mike Moyle’s big property tax bill, HB 389. To become law, the bill still would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor’s signature. There was bipartisan opposition, and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, debated twice against it.
Moyle’s voice rose to a shout in his closing debate, insisting that the bill would provide property tax relief, though many opponents from both parties questioned that, especially as it applied to their constituents in their districts. “It fixes part of the problem,” Moyle declared. “We’re all wrapped around the wheel because maybe it’s not my idea or my city calls and has a fit.”
Skaug said, “I’ve heard you say this bill is better than nothing and it’s all we have. Well, why it is this all we have? Why is this process done in 24 hours, when we had an interim committee over the summer, we’ve had all this session to talk about taxes, and it’s here, take it or leave it, this is all there is.”
“I don’t think this is going to solve the problem that it claims to solve,” Skaug said.
