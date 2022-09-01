House vote on HB 1 9-1-22

This is the House's roll-call vote on HB 1. Names in green are "yes" votes, and those in red are "no" votes. No representatives (or their subs) missed the vote.

 Screenshot

After more than two hours of debate, the House has voted 55-15 in favor of HB 1, the bill to cut taxes, grant one-time rebates, and permanently boost education funding. After the vote, the House went at ease.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

