After quite a bit of debate, the House has voted 52-10 in favor of HB 523, Gov. Brad Little’s five-year teacher career ladder bill. The measure, which focuses on raising pay for veteran teachers after Idaho spent last year and this year raising its starting teacher pay to $40,000 a year, now heads to the Senate side. Rep. GayAnn DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, said, “Our educators have other options. We have to be competitive.” She said the plan includes accountability measures that she supports. “Keep these experienced educators in the classroom,” DeMordaunt told the House.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said she wasn’t urging anyone to vote against the bill, but she voted against it, in part because she favors moving to a new school funding formula, a complicated concept on which she’s worked for more than a year, but that hasn’t moved forward. The 10 “no” votes on the bill all came from House Republicans.
Several more bills later, the House adjourned until Monday, at 4:16 p.m.