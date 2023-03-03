BOISE — The Idaho House voted 50-15 with five members absent on Friday afternoon to pass legislation allowing the use of a firing squad as an alternative method of execution. 

Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, sponsored the legislation, which he said would allow the state to carry out the death penalty as it has been unable to obtain the chemicals needed to create the lethal injection. 


