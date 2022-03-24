With no debate, the House has passed the final piece of the public school budget, the budget for the Children’s Programs Division. That bill, HB 788, passed on a 47-21 vote and now moves to the Senate. It includes the increased literacy funding that Gov. Brad Little sought, which school districts could tap to fund optional full-day kindergarten or other early reading interventions.
At that point, Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, asked that the remaining bills on the 3rd Reading Calendar hold their place for one day, and announced, “It’s our intention now to gather up all the bills and move ‘em around on the calendar. ... I don’t anticipate voting on any more bills today.” He said they’re doing “everything we can to be out of here tomorrow.”
The House then went at ease for paperwork shuffling, which Moyle estimated will take about 20 minutes.
The House passed quite a few bills this afternoon, though it killed a budget bill that means the Legislature isn’t quite as close to adjourning sine die as many had hoped. The defeat of the Idaho Commission for Libraries budget bill means JFAC must reconvene and propose a new one, but that still could happen in a hurry tomorrow.
Several “trailer” appropriation bills to provide funding for already-passed legislation were approved, some of them with opposition, but little debate. One that did draw debate was SB 1421, a $2 million trailer appropriation to the Permanent Building Fund to upgrade state agency conference rooms and technology to enable public meetings to stream through the new Townhall.idaho.gov website.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, debated against the bill, charging the money was being spent just because it was available rather than being sent back to taxpayers; that drew an objection from Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett. Nate then told the House, “Do we really need conference room equipment, or could we send every Idahoan a dollar back?”
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, the House sponsor of the appropriation bill, said in his closing debate, “Frankly, I’m shocked that there’s debate against government transparency. I sure hope that you would all support government transparency. Thank you, Mr. Speaker.” The bill then passed, 49-19.
Also easily passing the House today were two bills regarding public records: HB 810, the new version of a Senate-passed bill to clarify that campaign contact information isn’t secret under the Idaho Public Records Act, which passed 66-2 and goes to the Senate; and HB 811, the new version of the Senate-passed bill regarding the custodian of public records of the Legislature.
While the original, Senate-passed version made the Legislative Services Office the custodian, meaning they’re the ones who would respond to all public records requests rather than individual lawmakers, the new version just requires that public records requests to the Legislature be filed on the same day to both LSO and the individual lawmakers, for requests of individual lawmakers; or to LSO and the House speaker and/or Senate president pro tem, for requests for the entire bodies. That bill, which also requires that public records requests clearly indicate they are public records requests, passed unanimously and also heads to the Senate.