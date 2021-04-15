The House has now voted again in favor of HB 135aa, the main emergency powers bill seeking to trim the powers of the governor in disaster emergencies and increase those of the Legislature. Today’s 52-15 vote sends the bill to the governor’s desk; it had passed the House 49-20 on Feb. 16, then was amended in the Senate and passed there, 25-10. Today’s House vote was on concurring in the Senate amendments and granting final passage to the bill.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, the House assistant majority leader and the bill’s lead sponsor, said, “We have heard this bill before. We had a very robust debate here on the floor, we had very robust debate in committee on this.”
He said of the Senate amendments, “Some of that language I think helps and improves the bill.”
There was no debate; the vote came after a two-hour debate that started just before noon and ran through the lunch hour and beyond, while at least two House members had a constituent still waiting in the gallery to go to lunch with their representatives. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, who is in charge of the House calendar, made the call to follow this schedule today. The House initially convened at 10:30 a.m., then broke for a closed-door GOP caucus that lasted nearly an hour and a half, before returning to the floor and immediately taking up the anti-drug constitutional amendment, HJR 4. That measure failed on a 42-28 vote; it needed two-thirds support, or 47 “yes” votes, to pass.
After the HB 135aa vote, the House adjourned until 9 a.m. on Friday. Meanwhile, the Senate is on recess until Monday, waiting for the House to catch up, after the House killed several major, must-pass budget bills, including those for the teachers division of the public school budget; the welfare division of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare; and the higher education budget. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which now must draft new versions of those budgets (it set the Welfare Division one on Wednesday), isn’t meeting tomorrow.