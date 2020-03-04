The House has voted 48-20 in favor of SB 1360, the budget for the Idaho Department of Correction for next year, sending the bill to the governor’s desk. It earlier passed the Senate unanimously, 34-0. The budget shows one of the largest increases among state agency budgets, up 12.7% in state general funds to $277.7 million, and up 13.2% in total funds to $309.2 million. It includes Gov. Brad Little’s proposal for a new $5.9 million effort to target services to 2,000 of the most at-risk parolees to help them re-enter society rather than go back to prison, along with a big increase in costs for housing Idaho inmates in county jails or out of state.
House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said, “I would be troubled with this budget if it was just growing with the population, just doing the same thing over and over again.” But he said the governor’s initiative tries to change the trend.
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, who sponsored the budget bill in the House, agreed. “If we don’t do something different, we’re just going to keep putting these people back into prison,” he said.