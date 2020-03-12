The House this morning passed the $2 million supplemental appropriation bill to fund coronavirus response, voting unanimously, as did the Senate earlier; the bill now moves to the governor's desk. It shifts the $2 million from the state general fund; $4.5 million in federal funds that are on their way to Idaho would refill the general fund once they arrive, plus fund additional public health response and mitigation.
The House this morning also passed the new administrative rules bill, which requires concurrent resolutions rather than a statute at the end of each session to extend existing rules; concurrent resolutions don't require the governor's sign-off. The bill, HB 617, now heads to the Senate side; it's co-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder.
The House took a lunch break and its Transportation Committee started its hearing on HB 614, the latest version of the statewide hands-free law for drivers with cell phones; it's identical to the bill that already passed the Senate overwhelmingly, with just an added ag exemption. The committee took a break in the hearing because the House went back on the floor at 2; Chairman Joe Palmer said the hearing would continue when the House finishes, likely around 3 p.m. Ten people had signed up to testify on the bill.