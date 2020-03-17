The House had a long debate this morning before only narrowly voting, 40-30, to approve the budget bill to fund the office of the state Superintendent of Public Instruction next year. The bill, SB 1410, includes a shift of 18 positions and nearly $3 million out of Superintendent Sherri Ybarra’s budget and into the office of the State Board of Education. “The equipment is not going to change, the personnel is not going to change,” Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, JFAC vice chair, told the House. “Simply the management of the division is the only thing that will change.”
House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, objected that the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee had overstepped by making this shift. “They did not change any laws to accomplish this transfer, because if they did, they would’ve come to the germane committee to do that,” Clow said. He read from the laws about the duties of the state superintendent, and said he believes the shift should have been proposed in his committee, not JFAC.
“This is a matter of policy that needs to be determined by the germane committee,” Clow said. “There are no public hearings involved with a JFAC bill, so if it gets into policy matters, there’s no opportunity for anyone to stand, the agency, the public, to stand and say, ‘Hold on, why are you doing this?’ Without that input, without those public hearings, we cannot determine if that is … proper.”
Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, said there’s currently an “artificial break” between where K-12 data is managed and where higher education data is managed. “This does not reflect a policy change,” she said. “After serious consideration and discussion with many of the individuals involved in this process, there was careful consideration given to all the facts on the ground, and after several years of having discussion on this issue, the decision was made to move ahead. And there is time between now and July 1st for these two agencies to work together to figure out how best to make this transition without causing any disruption on the ground.”
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, said, “Data makes sense when it works together. … This is not a politically based decision. This is a decision that is the best solution for a need we have to make our data management system work better for the students and the people of the state of Idaho.”
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, a retired school district superintendent, argued that Ybarra will still be responsible for the data because no laws regarding her duties were changed, and when school districts have issues with it, their questions will go to her. “We’re taking her ability to do that job out from underneath her, by taking away 18 of her key people,” he said. “This thing needs some work.”
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, asked Horman a series of questions about details in the budget, including questioning why the CEC, or Change in Employee Compensation, figure was $10,000 more than the governor’s recommendation. Horman explained that the governor’s budget recommendations included a 1% placeholder for CEC, though he recommended 2%; only after the Legislature’s Joint CEC Committee met and decided to set CEC at 2% for merit-based raises for state employees were those figures reflected in budgets set by JFAC. Giddings said she didn’t accept that explanation, and spoke against the bill, citing several objections.
JFAC alreayy is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. today to set a new budget for the Building Safety Division, after the House killed its budget on the floor yesterday. More than half a dozen budget bills have been killed on the floor of the House this year, which is highly unusual. That includes twice rejecting the higher education budget; and killing the budgets for the Secretary of State, the Attorney General and the state Treasurer.
Lawmakers can't end their session until they set a balanced budget for the state, including all agencies; so when the House votes down a budget bill, it means JFAC has to reconvene and write a new one to submit to both houses and the governor.
After the vote, the next bill up was the budget for the State Board of Education, which Clow opposed on the same grounds. It passed, 40-26.