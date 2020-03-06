The House has voted 38-32 in favor of HB 538, the bill to regulate vaping products and e-cigarettes just like tobacco in Idaho. There was a ton of debate, including from Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, a vape show owner who debated twice against the bill.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, said, “We have some science on both sides of this, so it’s controversial.”
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, said, “If you believe that it’s not bad for your health, I have a real estate license – I’ll sell you some swamp land in Florida. What this is trying to do is it’s trying to protect our youth.”
Rep. Christy Zito, R-Caldwell, said, “No matter how illegal it is to do something, people are going to find a way to do what’s wrong if that’s what they choose to do. By imposing fines and taxes and all this other stuff, we are not imposing moral authority on anyone.”
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, the House Health & Welfare chairman, said his committee recently heard a presentation from a Stanford professor about children, addiction and nicotine. “The addiction is much, much stronger,” he said, “and that’s what we’re talking about here, is we are talking about addiction and how to prevent that. Do we have a problem? It’s apparent. People in here have spoken about middle schoolers that are vaping. … That is incredible. It is time to do something.”
The bill now moves to the Senate side. Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel was in the House for the debate and will have a full report later today; I'll post a link here.