Rep. Megan Blanksma speaks during a hearing before the House State Affairs Committee Tuesday at the State Capitol. Blanksma said she thought the minority party was overrepresented in the bipartisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee.
The Idaho House passed a bill that would move oversight of its Office of Performance Evaluations from a bipartisan committee to the majority-controlled Legislative Council. The bill also appears to change some of the functions of the office, although its sponsor, House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, denied this aspect of the legislation during debate Thursday.
HB 68 passed on a 57-13 vote, with all Democrats and Republican Reps. Clay Handy, Burley; and Tony Wisiewski, Post Falls, voting against.
The Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, which would be eliminated by the bill, is the state’s only committee evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. Legislative Council, which oversees management of responsibilities of the Legislature, is made up of the Senate pro tempore, House speaker, majority and minority leaders from both parties, and four senators and representatives, two from each party.
JLOC, which was created in 1993, can authorize the OPE to conduct independent performance evaluations of state agencies and programs. The office has been nationally recognized for its work.
“This streamlines the process, we’re getting rid of a middleman,” Blanksma said. “Nothing changes about how the reports are issued or the process within OPE.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who co-chairs JLOC, argued the bill would make quite substantive changes to OPE.
