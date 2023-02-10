The Idaho House passed a bill that would move oversight of its Office of Performance Evaluations from a bipartisan committee to the majority-controlled Legislative Council. The bill also appears to change some of the functions of the office, although its sponsor, House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, denied this aspect of the legislation during debate Thursday.

HB 68 passed on a 57-13 vote, with all Democrats and Republican Reps. Clay Handy, Burley; and Tony Wisiewski, Post Falls, voting against.


