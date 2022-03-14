With no debate, the Idaho House voted today to send legislation to the governor’s desk to lay the groundwork to end Treasure Valley vehicle emission testing on July 1, 2023. The bill, SB 1254a passed on a 62-5 vote; just five Boise Democrats opposed it. It was co-sponsored by nearly every Republican legislator from Ada and Canyon counties.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, told the House, “In 2009, I lost this fight on the floor and I was pretty disgusted, but they told me if they ever needed to repeal this program they would, and that’s exactly what this bill does.”
It would repeal the laws that passed after northern Ada County was declared a federal non-attainment area for its then-high levels of carbon monoxide pollution, setting up vehicle emission testing programs that followed in 2009 for Canyon County and Kuna.
The end of the Ada County program, which started in 1984, would be contingent on a showing to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that the area’s air has met certain requirements over time, and repeal of local ordinances in Ada County, Boise, Meridian, Star, Eagle and Garden City authorizing the testing program, which those localities would have the option to continue.
The state Department of Environmental Quality anticipates the carbon monoxide requirements will be met.
Also in the House today, there were big floor fights over budget bills, but all passed; those included the budget for the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, which passed 45-23; the state Department of Lands, which passed 49-19; and the Department of Environmental Quality, which passed 43-25. Opponents objected to federal funds included in some portions of budgets, including $300 million in American Rescue Plan Act aid that will cover grants to Idaho communities for water and sewer upgrades, with rural communities getting first priority.
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, also objected to an increase in “dedicated” funds in the parks budget, maintaining those still come out of the economy, though they’re not taxpayer funds. Dedicated funds in the parks budget are largely user fees paid for things like renting campsites at state parks.
The House will be back on the floor at 1:30. Among other things that happened this morning, Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, once again tried to call his personal bill removing the sales tax from groceries out of the House Ways & Means Committee, and he once again was shut down without debate, today on a 55-10 vote, with the House voting first to cut off debate, and then to “excuse” the committee from the call.
Later, when Ways & Means Chairman Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, rose to present a bill from the state Department of Environmental Quality to specify that at least four of its board members shouldn’t be people who benefit from permits the DEQ oversees, he made his request for unanimous consent to waive full reading of the bill in limerick form, saying, “My desk drawer can fit another bill. But haven’t we already had our fill? You know that I like to be excused. But I’m beginning to feel a little abused. Let’s cease the reading so there’s no standstill.”
Rather than appreciate the rhyme, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, objected, forcing the House’s chief clerk to read the entire text of the three-page bill. After that had been done, the bill, SB 1243, passed on a 54-11 vote. Scott voted “no.”