With no debate, the Idaho House has passed legislation allowing Idahoans to modify old, racially restrictive covenants that forbid anyone other than white people from occupying or owning a specific home.
The bill, SB 1240, also outlaws any such racial covenants going forward.
“I know that this is a body full of history buffs,” Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, told the House, “so I don’t need to tell you that we used to engage in a nasty little practice called ‘redlining’ where we put all the black and brown folks in one part of town, and all the white folks in another. And one the mechanisms that we created in order to enforce this system were called racially restrictive covenants.”
“And years ago, fortunately, we decided those were wrong, those were unconstitutional, those were unjust, those were unfair. And this bill offers a partial remedy for a problem that still exists,” he said. “Today, we face a situation where there are thousands and thousands of homes in Idaho that still have these racially restrictive covenants in their deeds, and even though they’re no longer enforceable, it shocks the conscience of a moral person to even see that language in there. … We want to make sure that we get rid of that language when and where possible.”
“This bill would allow property owners to update a racially restrictive housing covenant, if they want, by filing a modification document,” he said. “Because making modifications to these documents is not an easy or simple procedure, and because we don’t want it to be, I want to thank the Boise Regional Realtors, the Idaho Fair Housing council, the NAACP of Idaho, the Idaho Association of Cities, and the Idaho Land Title Association for working collaboratively to identify what will be an effective and simple voluntary mechanism for any Idaho homeowner that wants to take advantage of this. So this is an important step towards righting a past wrong, and I‘d appreciate your green light.”
House members complied, lighting up their voting board with green lights indicating a unanimous, 68-0 vote.
SB 1240 now goes to Gov. Brad Little; it earlier passed the Senate, 32-0.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.