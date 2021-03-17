The House has voted 58-12 along party lines in favor of HB 332, the big tax-cut bill so-sponsored by all four members of the House GOP leadership. The vote followed much debate, including some mischaracterizing of the earnings level at which Idahoans hit the state's top income tax bracket; I'll have more on that later. Following the vote, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, attempted to suspend House rules again and immediately bring up HB 342, the newly introduced version of the big highway bonding bill.
Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, asked instead that the House go at ease. She then requested that the House recess to allow time for a minority caucus. "This was introduced yesterday. We were not expecting it, we thought it was going to have a hearing," she said, "and we would appreciate some opportunity to discuss this bill before we vote on it on the floor."
Moyle then moved for the House to recess until 2:30. House Democrats announced they'll caucus at 1:15. And the House recessed for the morning...