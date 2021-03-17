The Idaho House overwhelmingly passed legislation this afternoon to more than quadruple the amount of the state’s general fund that’s shifted to road projects each year, opening the door to as much as $1 billion in bonding for state road and bridge work, with the sales tax transfers paying the bond payments.
Under the bill, the current shift of 1% of Idaho’s sales tax proceeds, or a minimum $15 million a year, would rise to 4.5% or at least $67 million a year. Three percent would be used by the Idaho Transportation Department to bond for road or bridge projects; the other 1.5% would go to local highway jurisdictions, including cities or counties, for local transportation projects.
Surprisingly, there was no debate on the proposal, which is sponsored by House Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian. The bill, HB 342, had just been introduced in a hastily called House Ways & Means Committee meeting 12 hours earlier; it replaced an earlier version, HB 314, that had cleared the House Transportation Committee on March 10.
The original bill would have sent all the money to ITD to cover bond payments; the state would then have given local highway jurisdictions a 30% share of the bond proceeds, allowing them, too, to fund larger projects. The new version designates a third of the general fund money, or $28 million next year, to go to local highway jurisdictions in annual payments, while the other two-thirds, or $56 million next year, would go to ITD for bonding.
Palmer said little about the bill beyond the numbers Wednesday, asking for the “luck of the Irish” to turn the House’s voting board green, meaning it would light up with green “yes” votes. That it did; the bill passed, 63-4, and now moves to senators for consideration.
