In a relatively close vote, 35-25, the House on Wednesday passed SB 1150a, legislation designed to prevent those backing an Idaho medical marijuana initiative from collecting signatures in the parking lots of legal pot shops in neighboring states, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The bill would require initiative petition signers to be physically present in the state when they sign.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, said the bill was unconstitutional; the Idaho Attorney General's office agreed and submitted a letter to the Legislature saying so. The bill would open the state to potential 14th Amendment equal protection challenges, Nash said, as the right to sign a petition is protected under the state Constitution.
"The Constitutional right to sign a ballot initiative is not suspended when you hit the Oregon border," Nash said.
The Senate passed the bill on March 5 on a 28-6 party-line vote. But last month the bill ran into trouble in the House, when questions were raised about how it would affect Idahoans serving in the military, either out of state or overseas; Idahoans serving religious missions; or others.
As it appeared on the verge of being killed, its House sponsor, Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, pulled it and had it sent to the House's amending order for changes. It was later amended to provide narrow exemptions for military members and missionaries.
Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, a military veteran who opposed the bill when the House first took it up, remained unconvinced Wednesday.
"It seems like no matter how I slice the pie we’re restricting a right," Adams said. "And maybe it's for the safety of Idahoans, maybe so, but you know what? If that's the argument, then we're no different than the gentleman on the second floor (the governor) that's restricted our rights because he's afraid of COVID."
House and Senate protocol calls for members to refer to the governor, when he's mentioned during debate, as the "gentleman on the 2nd floor."
SB 1150a doesn't go to the governor; it still must return to the Senate for possible concurrence in the House amendments. That now couldn't happen before next Wednesday, when both houses plan to reconvene after a week-long recess, though their main purpose then is to review any vetoes issued by Gov. Brad Little between now and then.