The House has voted 49-21 in favor of SB 1277a, the amended Senate bill on property taxes. “Make no mistake about it, we have talked a lot about property taxes this year, and this is the only bill that actually affords property tax relief to almost everybody, and it shifts it to nobody,” Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, said in his closing debate. “We’re actually dealing with the root cause of these issues, and that’s the budget. ... Until we start looking at property taxes from that prism, all we’re doing is a shell game.”
The bill would raise the maximum homeowner’s exemption from $100,000 to $112,000, and to fund the increase, it would reduce the county or other local taxing district’s budget, first deducting it from the new construction roll, and then if that’s exhausted, cutting into the base budget.
“Thirty-two million dollars, I’m not going to pretend that’s not a lot of money,” Anderst said. “But you have to keep it in perspective. We’re talking about a billion dollars in property tax collections annually. … We all appreciate what the counties and cities do. This is a very small step towards the completing of this conversation about property taxes this legislative session going into an interim committee.”
Though seven Republicans joined all House Democrats in voting against the bill, all the debate against it came from House Democrats. “We’re at a crisis moment in history right now,” said Rep. John McCrostie, D-Boise. “It is scary to be here, and we need a functioning government.”
The amended bill now returns to the Senate for concurrence or non-concurrence in the House amendments.
"You can’t have property tax relief and no budget effect, it can’t happen," Anderst told the House. "I talked to the sponsor of the original bill in the Senate. He sees this as a friendly amendment. ... I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I do know that there’s a willingness to work on this in good faith, even though it’s towards the end of the session."