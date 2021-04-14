The House has passed HB 339aa, the mask-mandate prohibition, on a 46-23 vote, and the Senate, after passing five bills and a proclamation, has recessed until Monday. Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon said there are big issues regarding transportation, tax cuts and more, and the Senate needs to wait for the House to catch up. Meanwhile, the House has begun debate on SB 1111 as amended in the House, the amended city elections bill that grafts onto the Senate-passed bill a new requirement to shift all city elections from odd-numbered to even-numbered years, when they would join all partisan elections on the ballot. I’ll have more on all these developments in subsequent posts… UPDATE: SB 1111aaH passed the House on a 53-16 vote, and the House has now adjourned until 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.