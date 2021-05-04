The Idaho House late Tuesday passed all three bills authorizing federal aid to help the state’s struggling child care industry, sending the long-stalled measures to the Senate.
“It’s really important for our low-income families to be able to return to the workforce,” Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, the bills’ sponsor, told the House. “We can’t afford to lose any more of those child care facilities. … This has really become probably the tightest sticking point in the state, really, for our state workforce to return to work."
The funds had been stalled for much of the legislative session, prompting concerned child care providers and parents, many with babies, toddlers or young kids in tow, to fill the Capitol rotunda and gather with strollers on the Capitol steps on Monday to urge lawmakers to approve the funds. Day care centers across the Treasure Valley closed for the day to focus on getting the message to lawmakers.
Two of the bills, authorizing $96 million in aid from the American Rescue Plan Act, were just introduced in the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Tuesday morning, where they passed, 17-2.
“There was a lot of folks in the building yesterday,” said Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise. “I just want to thank this committee for listening to them.”
All three bills still need Senate passage and the governor's signature to become law. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.