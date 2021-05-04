The House has voted 38-27 in favor of HB 395, authorizing $70 million next year in one-time federal child care aid from the American Rescue Plan Act to stabilize Idaho’s child care industry, and 50-15 in favor of HB 400, authorizing another $36 million in ARPA funds for block grants to support programs that support kids age 5-13 such as the Boys & Girls Club, 4-H and the YMCA. Then, it voted 38-27 in favor of HB 369, the long-stalled budget for the Welfare Division of the state Department of Health & Welfare, which includes $34 million in COVID-19 aid to continue funding child care grants through Dec. 31 to aid the struggling industry.
“It’s really important for our low-income families to be able to return to the workforce,” Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, the bills’ sponsor, told the House. “We can’t afford to lose any more of those child care facilities. … This has really become probably the tightest sticking point in the state, really, for our state workforce to return to work."
The funds had been stalled for much of the legislative session, prompting concerned child care providers and parents, many with babies, toddlers or young kids in tow, to fill the Capitol rotunda and gather with strollers on the Capitol steps yesterday to urge lawmakers to approve the funds.
All three bills still need Senate passage and the governor's signature to become law.