The House and Senate made quick work of their morning sessions today, with the House passing nine bills and then adjourning until 11 a.m. tomorrow, and the Senate passing two resolutions and a proclamation before recessing for closed-door caucuses; the Senate will reconvene at 3 p.m. The biggest excitement in this morning’s House session came when Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, almost succeeded in killing a long-sought $5 increase in driver’s license fees from Idaho sheriffs, the first increase in 23 years. Supporters said HB 161aa,aaS would help cover costs for sheriffs to issue driver’s licenses, a duty sheriffs in most states don’t have, without having to subsidize the operations so deeply from local property taxes. The bill had passed the House 41-28 on March 10; the Senate amended it to correct a drafting error in a House amendment. “They forgot to put in on the first amendment to deposit the money they’ve been collecting, so this corrects that so they can put the money in the bank,” explained House sponsor Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer.
Moyle rose and told the House, “My concern with bills like this was we were told this money was coming out of property taxes to pay for these bills currently. If we’re going to raise taxpayer fees, then we should also lower the property tax in the same bill. This bill doesn’t give back anything, it actually double-taxes people.”
There was no other debate. Kauffman, in his closing debate, said, “That’s an interesting comment. I guess if you take less from property tax it could be lowered, but that’s up to the local jurisdictions, so I’d ask for your support.” The bill as amended in the Senate then squeaked through the House on a 34-33 vote. It now heads to the governor’s desk.
The House this morning also passed the second version of the supplemental appropriation for the Catastrophic Health Care Program, HB 345, which pays outstanding bills the state currently owes for the program this year. Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, noted that a separate bill, HB 316, is changing the system into the future to essentially phase out the program, but the remaining bills still must be paid. “The idea is now that we have expanded Medicaid and the insurance exchange that we really don’t need the CAT fund and the indigency fund, except maybe for a few small instances,” Vander Woude told the House. “I ask for your green light on this bill as we try to wrap up the budget for Health & Welfare and Medicaid.” HB 345 passed, 47-20; it still needs Senate approval before it heads to the governor’s desk.
Other measures clearing the House this morning included the snowmobile registration fee increase bill, HB 229aaS, which was requested by Idaho snowmobilers and will pay for more trail grooming along with contributing to an avalanche safety fund, search and rescue, and fixing damage caused by snowmobiling to state lands. The House passed the final, Senate-amended version of the bill on a 40-28 vote; it now heads to the governor.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, said the fee hasn’t been increased since 2007, but costs for trail groomers have tripled and far more snowmobilers are venturing out in Idaho. “I remember a day when we groomed the trails once a week, then it was twice a week,” he said. “Now the use is so heavy that many of these trails have to be groomed daily. This drives the cost up.”
The House also approved the new version of the budget for the Idaho Attorney General’s office, SB 1206, on a 44-23 vote with no debate after having killed an earlier version. House Democrats announced they’d hold a closed-door caucus after the House adjourned.
The Senate this morning honored retiring Legislative Services Director Eric Milstead by passing HCR 17; approved a proclamation commending the Ada County Highway District on its 50th anniversary; and passed a concurrent resolution on a Lemhi Basin water rights settlement regarding high flows. It didn’t take up the possible override of the governor’s veto of HB 135aa, the emergency powers bill on which the House voted to override the governor’s veto last Wednesday, but it could do so this afternoon when senators reconvene. The Senate a week ago failed by one vote to override the governor’s veto of a companion bill, SB 1136aa.