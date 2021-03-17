Voting along straight party lines, the Idaho House on Wednesday passed a massive tax-cut bill to grant $389 million in both one-time and permanent income tax relief to individual and corporate income tax filers.
“This is a rebate – this is your money coming back,” Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, the House tax chair and lead sponsor of HB 332, told the House. He noted that Idaho’s been piling up a giant budget surplus. “This seems to be the fairest way to give the funds back to the to the taxpayers as best we can,” Harris said.
Minority Democrats sharply disputed that, noting that lower- and middle-income Idahoans would get little from the proposal, but the wealthiest would see a big windfall. “It is incredibly lopsided,” said Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise.
She calculated that a family of four with an income of $25,000 would get $13 from the tax cut and $200 from a one-time rebate that’s set at $50 per person or 9% of 2019 taxes paid, whichever is higher. That’d bring that family’s total benefit to $213. A family of four earning $1 million a year would get $10,217.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, countered that low-income Idahoans pay little or no state income tax. “If folks aren’t paying income taxes in the lowest bracket, yet they’re getting $213, one could argue that that potentially is not fair,” he said.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, agreed. “Tax relief by definition is for those who pay taxes,” he said. “You can’t provide tax relief to those who don’t pay taxes.”
Democratic representatives said lower-income Idahoans pay sales and property taxes, and that’s where the relief is needed. They also warned that the giant tax cut would drain away state general funds needed now and in the future for schools, roads, health care and other needs.
