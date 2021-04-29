When the House was in session this afternoon, it passed six bills, including three pieces of the public school budget, all three of which passed unanimously with no debate. Those were for the divisions of administrators; children’s programs; and central services; all three now head to the Senate. Still pending is the largest piece of the school budget, the teachers division, which includes career ladder teacher pay raises. Also still pending are the once-killed budget bills for the Welfare Division of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare and for a $6 million early learning grant; the operations division of the public school budget; and more.
Other bills passed in the House today included the budget for the Office of the State Board of Education for next year, which passed 51-17 and now goes to the governor; the budget for the State Department of Education for next year, which passed 60-9 and heads to the Senate; and an appropriation bill for the Idaho Commission for Libraries for next year, which passed 58-11 and also heads to the Senate.
The House also received the governor’s transmittal letter on signing HB 377, the education policy bill regarding “critical race theory,” and was most of the way through the formal reading of the letter when Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, objected. “I’m tired of getting lectures from the man on the 2nd floor in regard to policy … on this critical race theory and some other issues,” Scott told the House. “If the man on the 2nd floor wants to legislate, he can run for office next time and get back in the Legislature. … We don’t need his opinion on every single bill we pass, and frankly, I’m just tired of hearing it.”
Gov. Brad Little has signed hundreds of bills into law this year; he’s issued only 11 transmittal letters, which note concerns or suggestions he has about legislation that he nevertheless agrees to sign into law.
Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, countered, “Frankly, I think the gentleman on the 2nd floor has every right to weigh in on this.” HB 377 was fanned by fears that Idaho students are being indoctrinated with a leftist agenda in the state’s schools and universities, though the state Board of Education said it has received no such complaints. “He’s simply pointing out that there’s no evidence for this,” Ruchti said.
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, asked how much more of the governor’s letter was still left to be read. House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, responded to laughter, “We’re down to the last sentence.”
“Case in point,” McCrostie said.
Scott still urged the House to support her motion to not read the final sentence of the letter, but her motion failed on a 19-50 vote.
The House has now adjourned until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, meaning it’s taking both tomorrow and Monday morning off. House Ways & Means Chairman Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, announced that Ways & Means will meet Monday at 10 a.m. House GOP Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, announced that the House majority will hold a closed-door caucus Monday at 11 a.m.