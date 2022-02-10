After much debate and with bipartisan opposition, HB 509, raising the grocery tax credit by $20 per person starting with tax returns filed in 2024 for the 2023 tax year has passed the House, 40-27. Much of the debate centered on concerns that the increase wasn't enough, particularly with the current high rate of inflation for groceries.
A motion from Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, to send the bill to the House's amending order for changes -- such as adding a full repeal of the sales tax on groceries -- failed, 26-41 after much debate.
Interestingly, all but two House Democrats, with the two exceptions being Reps. McCrostie and Ruchti, voted in favor of Nate's motion. But when the bill came up for a vote on final passage, the minority Dems split down the middle, with six voting for and six against.
House Republicans split 31-18 in favor of passing the bill, and were overwhelmingly against Nate's motion, with 13 GOP representatives voting in favor and 32 against.
Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d'Alene, argued that the bill would provide tax relief for a family of four "of $8,000 of food purchased annually." However, that's the amount that would be provided by the current $100-per-person credit plus the bill's $20 increase. The $20 increase alone, multiplied by four for a family of four, would only offset Idaho's 6% sales tax on $1,333 in grocery purchases in a year.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said inflation warrants more of a break for taxpayers on their grocery purchases. "This morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced a 7.5% January-to-January national inflation rate," he said, with Bloomberg News reporting the Mountain West's rate is 9%. Gannon said a 20% increase in the grocery tax credit, hitting taxpayers' wallets two years from now, isn't enough.
"We should be repealing or suspending the tax on food during these inflationary times, not buying helicopters," Gannon told the House, referring to the Idaho State Police's budget request for its first helicopter next year. "I hope this body decides to take real, meaningful tax relief."
Nate declared, "You're looking at two years out before you get a paltry $20 tax credit off your income tax. We have a $2 billion surplus. ... As the gentleman said, 9% inflation and we're going to offer $20 two years out? And that is meeting the needs of Idaho families? Are you kidding me? this is insulting to families whose hard work created this surplus."
Nate moved to sidetrack the bill to the House's amending order "so we can add full grocery tax repeal to it."
In the debate on Nate's motion, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said she hadn't realized the increase in the credit was only $20, and called that "lame."
Gannon said, "I would hope that we would go to general orders (the House's amending order), ,people would come up with their amendments, come up with their ideas, put 'em before the body. ... If it takes an hour or two hours, so what? But let's come up with something ... that really addresses an issue that's here today, and that's 9% inflation in the mountain states."
Among those debating in favor of the motion were Reps. Ferch, Nichols and Hanks.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, argued, “Regardless of the issue, it doesn’t matter what we’re debating, this issue right now is whether or not we’re going to take somebody’s bill that they worked on, their bill, they wanted to do it the way they wanted to do it. Would I have done it the exact same way? No. … But that’s not what’s before us. If this is your bill that you’ve been working on, I don’t care what issue it is, it’s on the House floor, and somebody wants to take it and hijack it and send it to general orders, I will defend you every time.”
There was some debate as to whether Nate's proposal was a "hostile" amendment. When Addis called it that, Nate objected, saying, "Calling it a hostile amendment is attributing motives. This is a friendly amendment doing something good to the bill to give it a higher chance of passing."
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, the House Revenue & Taxation Committee chairman, told the House that an amendment that's hostile to the intent of the bill's sponsor is a hostile amendment.
Nate said "This bill does not belong to a sponsor. ... It's up to teh House members on the floor to decide what to do with the bill, it belongs to us. It does not belong to an individual. It is well within the rules to send a bill to general orders with the intent to make it a better bill."
Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, inquired whether a House member could vote against the motion, but then also vote against the bill; the answer was yes. The motion then failed, 26-41.
As the House resumed debate on whether to pass the bill or not, Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, ,was among those arguing against it. If it passes, she said, "There will be a talking point that goes out that says we addressed grocery tax this year ... nothing to worry about here, the problem has been addressed." She called the increase a "crumb ... so infinitesimally small in this case," and said, "I would urge you to hold to your guns and push for something real."
Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, said, "I am going to vote no on the bill, I do not believe it goes far enough. ... We need to get a bill that is going to work and to give some real help to our people."
Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, said the problem is that lawmakers already have spent $600 million this year on a giant package of income tax cuts and rebates, which Gov. Brad Little already signed into law.
“I would like to see more tax relief on this particular issue, but I may just remind the body that several weeks ago we voted for a tax bill that took up $600 million of our funding, about a third of the surplus,” Ruchti said, “and so now we’re in a position where we don’t have a lot more, if we’re going to do some of the things we’ve talked about doing for infrastructure, for education. So we kind of put ourselves in this position. And even those who would like to do more on grocery tax, as I recall their vote was in support of sending $600 million to income tax relief that hadn’t been asked for by the people of Idaho. So this is where we are now. … I agree, it’s not much, it doesn’t make up for inflation, but this is what we got.”
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said, “Tax policy is difficult. ... I’m going to vote no on this bill because I think property taxes is the No. 1 thing we should deal with. … I would prefer to see another attempt made at this.”
Addis said research by the Legislative Services Office showed that of the proposed $20 increase, $12 would cover inflation from the last time the credit was raised in 2015 to today.
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said, "How can we call this the best thing that we can give our constituents as well as the taxpayers in Idaho? I think that there's more that we can do."
Addis, in his closing debate, said, "Quite simply, the purpose of this bill is to provide tax relief to Idahoans. Are there other ways to do that? There certainly are. ... We've done it in income tax, this is an attempt for food tax."
The bill passed, 40-27, sending it across the rotunda to the Senate. It would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the governor's signature to become law.