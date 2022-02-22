...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone. In
Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Owyhee Mountains zones.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ this morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially in the
southern portion of the Lower Treasure Valley north up to and
including I-84.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Two emergency bills aimed at changing the rules for the May primary election passed the House Monday amid intense debate, including one that barely squeaked through on a 36-32 vote.
That measure, HB 439, would forbid unaffiliated voters from signing up as party members at the polls on Election Day and voting in the closed GOP primary. Instead, they’d have to affiliate with a party by March 11, which is less than a month away, in order to cast a GOP primary ballot on May 17.
“Now everyone will have the same deadline,” Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, the bill’s House sponsor, told the House.
March 11, the end of the candidate filing period, is the same deadline that voters already affiliated with another political party have to switch before the May primary. But current law gives voters who aren’t affiliated with any party more leeway.
Nearly a third of Idaho’s registered voters are unaffiliated; as of Jan. 1, the figure was more than 310,000.
The other emergency election bill that passed Monday, HB 547, would impose criminal penalties for delivering or conveying someone else’s absentee ballot, targeting a practice sponsor Rep. Mike Moyle calls “ballot harvesting.” He says that occurs when someone collects ballots for partisan gain, though he said that hasn’t occurred in Idaho.
That bill passed, 53-15; both measures now move to the Senate, where they’d need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor’s signature to become law.
The unaffiliated voters bill drew opposition from 20 House Republicans and all 12 House Democrats, though it narrowly passed.
“If you look at how many unaffiliated voters there are in the state of Idaho, I think that we are making a mistake to close that door that quickly,” argued Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston.