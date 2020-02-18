The House has voted 65-3 in favor of HJR 4, Speaker Scott Bedke’s proposed constitutional amendment to fix the number of legislative districts at the current number, 35. That’s more than the two-thirds required, so the resolution now will move over to the Senate side. If it wins support from at least two-thirds of the Senate as well, it would go to the voters at the next general election; it would then require majority approval from voters to change the Idaho Constitution.
Bedke told the House that since the 1980s, “We have had 35 legislative districts, and it seems to suit us well. Yet your Constitution says you can have as few as 30. So why would we want to change this?”
“I think the reasoning is as Idaho grows, then our citizens are better served with more legislative districts than fewer,” he said. If Idaho had fewer districts, he noted, already very-large rural districts would grow even larger.
“This is not a huge change,” Bedke said. “It’s certainly something that we’re all used to for the last 30-plus years. But our Constitution allows for fewer legislative districts, and I think we’d be well served going forward pegging that at 35.”
There was no debate, and the only three “no” votes came from Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; Heather Scott, R-Blanchard; and John McCrostie, D-Boise.