The Idaho House today passed 27 bills, including more than a dozen that passed unanimously. Like yesterday, it quickly shut down efforts by Reps. Ron Nate and Heather Scott to launch into lengthy debates over their attempts to use parliamentary procedures to pull personal bills out of the House Ways & Means Committee, where the House assigns all personal bills.
Other bills must win a committee’s support for introduction; personal bills in either house may be introduced by an individual legislator.
Nate, R-Rexburg, again tried this morning to call HB 448, his personal bill on grocery tax repeal, out of House Ways & Means. Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, immediately moved the "previous question," which cuts off debate, and that motion passed on a 56-10 vote, more than the required two-thirds. A motion to excuse the Ways & Means Committee from the call for the bill then passed, 55-11. Then, Scott, R-Blanchard, called for HB 470, a personal bill from Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, that's co-sponsored by 14 House and Senate Democrats, which also would repeal the sales tax on groceries. Again, there was quick passage of a motion to cut off debate, followed by a 54-11 vote to excuse the committee from the call.
In addition to passing 27 bills today, the House killed one: HB 557, a bill from the Idaho Department of Finance and Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, to require regulated lenders and payday lenders to use an electronic licensing system, with the move aimed at efficiency. Furniss said the financial services industry supported the move, but the bill died on a 31-38 vote.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.