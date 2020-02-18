The House Judiciary Committee held hearings Monday on four bills that would put more restrictions on the operations of child protection services in Idaho, and plans to vote on them Wednesday, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The two that drew the most public testimony were one sponsored by Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, that would define child neglect as "conduct or omission (that) has caused serious harm or is likely to cause imminent serious harm to the child," and one sponsored by Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, that would strike legal language that makes everyone a mandatory reporter of child abuse, leaving only people such as teachers, doctors, law enforcement and social workers in the mandatory reporter category.
Supporters and opponents of these measures painted very different pictures of child protection services, Brown writes. To the proponents of Dixon and Scott's bills, the agency goes too far too often, hurting families and children by investigating unfounded reports or ones filed by a neighbor with a grudge.
For the bills' opponents, further restricting child protection services could be a life-or-death matter. A couple of people who had been abused told the committee about how adults in their lives who suspected what was going on didn't report it, and that removing the mandatory reporting requirement would make people even less likely to report abuse.
"None of these teachers, none of these doctors reported it," said Ivy Smith. "I remained in that home for five years, fearing for my life and safety." It wasn't until a friend's parent reported her mother that Smith was removed and placed in foster care.
You can read Brown's full report here at postregister.com.