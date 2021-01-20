The House State Affairs Committee this morning introduced a new version of HB 1, the bill from Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, to make sweeping changes in the state’s emergency laws, limiting the governor’s emergency powers, requiring all emergency declarations to end after 30 days unless extended by the Legislature, declaring all jobs in Idaho “essential,” forbidding the suspension of any laws or constitutional rights during emergencies, and more. The committee voted along party lines, with its two minority Democrats objecting, to substitute the new version for HB 1 and send it to the House’s 2nd Reading Calendar for debate and a vote.
Most of the changes that Monks outlined to the committee were wording or technical changes, but he pointed out one that was substantive: It expands the effect of any concurrent resolution ending or modifying an emergency declaration to say "the governor, state agencies, governmental entities, and political subdivisions must abide by the terms of the concurrent resolution."
“They also have to abide by the concurrent resolution changes there,” Monks told the committee.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, asked Monks, “What I’m concerned about is we’re not calling out regional entities such as health districts, which are a big problem. Can you tell me what regional health districts will fall under?”
Monks responded, “I think they’re included in this list.”
Scott said, “Thank you. … I just wanted to double, triple, quadruple check on this one.”
The new version also adds that the government shall not “impose or enforce” an array of types of measures under emergency declarations, rather than just shall not “impose.”
Public testimony on HB 1 was all in favor; a couple of those testifying cited Bible passages.
The committee voted to hold HB 1 in committee, essentially killing it for the session, and substitute the new bill in its place. It hasn’t yet been assigned a bill number.
Monks also introduced an additional measure which he described as similar to a “trailer bill,” or follow-up bill, that will “trail” after the new bill. The new bill, like HB 1, would have the effect of terminating all existing emergency declarations in Idaho because they’ve lasted more than 30 days, Monks said. His trailer bill would extend six of the eight existing emergency declarations by concurrent resolution, extending all six indefinitely so they would “remain ‘open’ unless terminated by the Legislature via concurrent resolution.” That mirrors current law.
Monks told the AP that those declarations, which all have to do with winter storms and flooding, aren’t controversial, so he opted for indefinite extensions rather than requiring lawmakers to return every 30 days to reauthorize them. AP reporter Keith Ridler covered the hearing and will have a full story; I’ll post it here when it’s out.