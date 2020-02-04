The House Education Committee, which meets at 9 a.m. today, is scheduled to vote on administrative rules that include the state's school science, English/language arts and math standards this morning; you can listen live here (click on "Legislature," and then under House hearing rooms, "East Wing 41 Stream). At the same time, the House Revenue & Taxation Committee will meet and consider introducing three new bills, all from House GOP leaders: One from Speaker Scott Bedke, a new version of his grocery tax credit bill; one from Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, on revenue sharing to cities; and one from Majority Leader Mike Moyle, a new version of his statewide property tax freeze bill.
Also this morning, JFAC will hold budget hearings on the state's medical boards, Liquor and Lottery divisions, PUC, State Independent Living Council and the Idaho State Historical Society. Numerous other committees also are meeting, and both the House and Senate convene at 11 a.m. The Senate Commerce Committee at 1:30 will hear bills including SB 1263, to remove the "sunset" or expiration date from last year's legislation covering first responders' post-traumatic stress injuries under workers comp; Senate Transportation at 1:30 will consider legislation to create a "Choose Life" specialty license plate; and House Transportation will consider introducing a proposal to allow license plates to be valid for 10 years; and there's more...