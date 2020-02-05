The House Resources & Conservation Committee, on a split voice vote, this afternoon refused to introduce legislation proposed by the Idaho Wildlife Federation to enact “modest incentives” for Idahoans not to gate off public roads, blocking public access; a dozen supporters of the measure watched silently from the audience as idea was rejected without explanation. Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, who presented the bill, said it was prompted by incidents in various parts of the state in which owners of adjacent private land illegally gated off public roads, in areas where Idahoans long have had access for hunting, hiking or other recreation.
“Our outdoor recreational activities are such an important part of Idaho life, history and culture,” Gannon told the committee. “The bill before you today has no hammers, no jail time, and only reasonable consequences. That’s all designed to encourage resolution of disputes. This is not an advocacy bill, it is a conflict resolution bill.” The proposal would have set up a system where those who block valid public access first get warnings; then on a second offense, within two years, face a possible $200 civil penalty; and on a third offense, possible misdemeanor fines of up to $1,000.
Meanwhile, down the hall in the House Commerce Committee, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, presented her proposed bill to ban employment discrimination against people who oppose vaccinations. That proposal almost died for lack of a motion. But then, after a long pause, Rep. Mike Kinglsey, R-Lewiston, moved to introduce it, clearing the way for a full hearing, and the committee unanimously supported his motion, so that bill was introduced.