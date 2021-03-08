The House State Affairs Committee has opened its hearing this morning on SB 1110, the bill to increase the hurdles to qualify a voter initiative for the Idaho ballot by requiring signatures from 6% of the registered voters in all 35 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts, rather than in 18 of the 35 as now. “The purpose of this is to provide equity in all legislative districts,” Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, told the committee. “We’re trying to spread the initiative gathering around the state to help protect us from out of state interest groups who can focus on just a few areas of the state and gen an initiative on the ballot.”
Vick said with Idaho’s current population distribution, theoretically, all the required signatures under current law could be collected in just four counties. “Now, that’s not happened,” he said, “but that’s’ possible, because there are 18 districts in those four counties.”
“What this means to me is that all policy that comes through the initiative is inclusive of all Idahoans in all the different districts in the state,” he said.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said the committee will take public testimony until 10:15, then cut it off and vote on the bill before the House convenes at 10:30.
Reps. John Gannon, D-Boise, and Chris Mathias, D-Boise, both questioned Vick, saying few initiatives have made the ballot in Idaho and questioning his argument that his change would head off big-money efforts. Mathias said, “My concern is that by doing that we will simply render this right unexercisable by people who don’t have a lot of money.”
