Two new versions of bills to make some changes to Idaho's tax system, as well as one to change the formula the state uses to distribute sales tax money to cities, were introduced into the House Revenue & Taxation Committee today, writers Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, introduced bills two weeks ago to raise the grocery tax sales credit to $135 and to put a one-year freeze on property tax increases, respectively. They both brought new versions of the same bills Tuesday to make some minor fixes to them.
House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, introduced a bill to change the sales tax distribution formula to cities so population is weighted more heavily. You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com.