With a single motion from House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, the House Ways & Means Committee has introduced all 29 of the proposed bills on its agenda, with no discussion.
“I think that every one of these RS’s has some blood sweat and tears in it, and I think every one of ‘em deserves to have a bill number,” Moyle told the committee. So he moved to introduce all of them in a single motion. It passed unanimously with no debate.
This clears the way for the proposals to be assigned bill numbers when the House convenes today at 9 a.m. Then, they'll be assigned to committees, where committee chairs will decide whether to hold hearings on them. Asked after this morning's committee meeting when those hearings would be, Moyle said, "Today."
"If it doesn't get through the process this time, they can bring it back in January," he said.
Asked if a hearing the same day the bill is introduced would provide sufficient notice for members of the public who are interested in the bills to provide testimony, Moyle said, "That's a legitimate concern, when you have a session like this."
"There are a lot of people that are interested," he said, noting that an overflow room across the hall from the committee hearing room drew a big crowd. After the Ways & Means Committee meeting ended, Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d'Alene, was addressing a group of supporters in that room, as others spilled out into the hallway, including one carrying an anti-vax protest sign.
In the meeting room, all the legislative sponsors of the bills were there and prepared to speak; some said they'd been told they'd each have a minute. Talk among the lawmakers when the committee hadn't started yet focused largely on one thing: Who landed in which new district in the legislative redistricting plan.
I have added the PDF's of each of the 29 bills to this post.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.