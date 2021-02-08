At the opening of its meeting this afternoon, the House Transportation & Defense Committee held a solemn ceremony in honor of the three Idaho National Guard pilots who died in a helicopter crash last week near Lucky Peak. Reps. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, a retired Army colonel, and James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, an Air Force veteran, presented three flags that had previously flown over the U.S. Capitol and also the Idaho Capitol to Gen. Michael Garshak, commander of the Idaho National Guard.
“We as the defense committee for the House of Representatives would like you to know how sorry we are for the loss of three great patriots, true patriots that raised their hands to serve others,” Syme told Garshak. “And to the families of those great patriots, we want you to know our thoughts and prayers are with you and with them. And we want you to know that we are grieving along with them for their loss.”
Syme called the three flags “a small token,” and said one is intended for the family of each of the lost Guard members.
The three were Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, 43, of Boise; Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan, 39, of Boise; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer, 43, of Nampa. All left behind families including children.
Each flag was formally presented as the names of the three were called out.
Garshak responded, “We truly appreciate this gesture. It’s much appreciated, it’s very comforting, and it’s never taken for granted.”
Afterward, many on the panel were overcome by emotion, and had to take a break before the committee began its regular business.