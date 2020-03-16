Emotions are running high this afternoon in the House Transportation Committee, which has approved, on a voice vote, HB 614, the latest version of the statewide hands-free law for drivers on cell phones. House Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, his voice breaking, recalled when “a 9-year-old girl stood there and told us about her sister who was texting when she died. And I decided right there I would vote for the bill.” Idaho’s texting ban passed, “It worked temporarily, it probably saved lives,” Palmer said. “But we’re to the point now where it’s not working at all.”
The existing law banned only texting; but drivers these days do many other things on their electronic devices, prompting lawmakers to look at a hands-free law, like those many of Idaho’s neighbors have enacted.
“We say it over and over, we can’t legislate stupid,” Palmer said. “Common sense would dictate if you’re in traffic, don’t use your cell phone. … It’s not my favorite piece of legislation, but I’m going to vote for it and I’m going to carry it on the floor if this committee decides to allow me to have that opportunity.”
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, said, “This bill may not be perfect. This is one of those moment where we just cannot let perfect be the enemy of good. This bill moves us in the right direction. What I have been asking myself in the last days and weeks of considering this bill is: What does it cost us to delay? We can’t put a price tag on lives, and the stats that have been presented in this committee would indicate that that might just be the real cost here.”
The bill now moves to the full House; it needs passage there and in the Senate, which earlier overwhelmingly backed a nearly-identical bill, and the governor’s signature to become law.
The same committee meeting also saw emotions rise as members considered SB 1297, the “Too Great for Hate” license plate bill, which was presented by Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise. She spoke of her heritage and how people from all over, from different races, nations and religions came to Boise. Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, recalled her own family’s journey to America and thanked Buckner-Webb for bringing the bill. That Senate-passed bill also cleared the committee on a voice vote.
Then, the panel closely divided over SB 1349, Rep. Scott Syme’s bill to cut off all future specialty license plates, and limit existing ones if they don’t meet specific, rising sales goals in the future. Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer, moved to hold the bill in committee, saying it would amount to changing the rules in the middle of the game for many Idaho non-profits that have the plates. His motion failed, 7-9, and Rep. Megan Blanksma’s motion to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass” carried on a voice vote. Idaho already has approved one other specialty license plate this year, the “Choose Life” plate. This year’s new plates wouldn’t be ended by SB 1349, but they would be subject to the future minimum sales rules.