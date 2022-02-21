Bipartisan legislation placing some new limits on the charging of rental application fees statewide – but not capping them – cleared a House committee Monday after a lengthy hearing, despite concern that it lacks an enforcement mechanism.
“This closes a really bad loophole in that other one we passed,” declared Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, who moved to approve HB 617 and send it to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.” He was referring to HB 442, which passed the House on Feb. 7, and erases current rental application fee caps and other regulations that the city of Boise enacted locally by ordinance in 2019. That bill forbids any such local regulations; it’s currently pending in a Senate committee.
HB 617, which was backed by the Idaho Apartment Association along with property managers and some renters and housing advocates, would permit the charging of rental application fees only if there is actually a unit available; limit the number of fees that can be collected from competing tenants for the same unit; and require landlords charging such fees to compare prospective tenants only to fully disclosed qualifying criteria, not to each other. It creates a new section of state law entitled, “Fairness in Rental Applications.”
The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, and Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, who was the sponsor of HB 442.
Among those expressing support for the bill was single mom Nikki Eytchison, who told the House Judiciary Committee she’s had to move four different times since 2019 due to skyrocketing rent. Each time, she said, she’s paid four to 10 application fees. “In the last three years, that’s over $500 I could have used to feed my kids,” she said.