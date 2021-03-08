Though public testimony ran more than 2-1 against it, a House committee on Monday advanced Senate-passed legislation to sharply increase the hurdles to qualify a voter initiative for the Idaho ballot, saying the move will protect rural voices.
Hari Osborne of Sagle, testifying remotely, asked the committee, "Why all the effort to prevent things from getting on the ballot? I don't understand that. It certainly seems undemocratic."
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said the nation has "a republican form of government, not a democracy,” and said, “Other states here in the west are controlled politically by large cities, and we just cannot allow that here in Idaho."
The House State Affairs committee approved SB 1110 on a straight party-line vote, 12-2. All Republicans on the panel voted in favor of the bill, which would require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts to qualify a voter initiative for the ballot, instead of 6% from 18 of the 35 districts as under current law. The panel’s two minority Democrats voted against it.
