On a divided voice vote, the House State Affairs Committee has advanced HB 106 to the full House to eliminate the August election date at which Idaho school districts hold bond, levy or recall elections. The vote came after a hearing in which the lawmakers heard from an array of local school district officials who pleaded with them not to pass the bill, saying school districts don’t set their budgets until June, so the August election date is key for asking voters if they want to make up budget shortfalls through override levies or see cuts in their local schools.
Jason Hancock, elections director for Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, co-sponsored the bill with Reps. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, and Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom. He said eliminating the August election would provide more time for county clerks and the Secretary of State’s office to do maintenance work on voter registration lists and conduct training. With four election dates each year, in November, March, May and August, “Essentially you’re still doing activities, the clerks are, for the last election,” Hancock told the committee. “IF we can eliminate the August date … it essentially creates a five-week window from July 16 to Aug. 20, and that would be the window in which we could do that work.”
Idaho has had the four election dates for more than a decade, since state lawmakers enacted sweeping election consolidation legislation that eliminated numerous other dates each year on which various elections were held.
Karen Echeverria, executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association, speaking on behalf of more than 500 elected school board members across the state, told the committee, “This is a local governance issue for us.” After more than a decade, she said, “Some communities expect these school tax elections on this date.”
Middleton School District Board Chairman Kirk Adams told the lawmakers, “We actually had a greater turnout in August,” than in the district’s March levy election. “For us, in our particular situation, not having the ability to have a levy in August would be devastating,” he said.
Middleton voters approved a two-year, $3 million levy in August, after narrowly rejecting levies proposed in March and May; Adams said the district worked closely with its community to revise and reduce the proposal and to understand what local voters would and wouldn’t support. The district had imposed deep budget cuts after the levy failures that it was mostly able to reverse after the August election, although it still had to keep charging some “pay to play” fees for student athletics.
“We still have pay for play,” Adams told lawmakers. “I hate having pay to play.” He said the district had to reduce the amount of the levy in the August election “to show good faith” to the community.
Barbieri told the committee, “This is not about property taxes. This is not about budgeting complexities. This is simply eliminating an election, period, to allow county clerks to properly train and address those voter rolls. There are three other opportunities during each year for those elections to occur. This is giving that breathing room, the window, for the county clerks, to do what they need to do to address the integrity of the election.”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who long has railed against local school districts that keep trying to pass bonds or levies after voters reject them once, calling them "aggressive taxing districts" and "bad actors," moved to approve the bill and send it to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.”
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, said, “In my area, we seem to run those elections pretty well. I appreciate the point they brought up on the timing of the budget. August does allow reality to set in on what the communities really need after the budget’s been set. Understanding that, I’d rather see the March one instead of the August one. I’m not opposed to seeing one cut, but I think in my area we need that August election, because it’s after the time when they set the budget. So I’ll be voting no.”
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said, “This is one of the few where I was bona fide on the fence when I came in this morning. ... We heard from a number of schools, school districts, school administrators talking about the complexity of what they do and how the August election is a tool in their increasingly limited toolkit. And then we heard from the Secretary of State’s office that this type of maintenance is essential to ensure integrity of the ballot. But again, I have not seen evidence that our elections in Idaho are broken. So at this time I’m inclined to err on the side of preserving the tools for the schools, and I’ll be voting no.”
The motion carried with just three committee members asking to be recorded as voting “no,” Furniss, Mathias, and Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise.
To become law, the bill still would need to pass the full House, clear a Senate committee and pass the full Senate, and receive the governor's signature.