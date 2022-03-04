Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug’s bill to make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical treatment, including hormones, to anyone under 18 cleared a House committee on a party-line vote Friday, after a hearing that included wrenching testimony against it from young Idahoans, along with opposition from the Idaho Medical Association.
“The years before I was given access to gender-affirming health care were the worst years of my life, and I’m not convinced I would be alive today if I didn’t have it available to me,” a young man named Calvin, now a freshman at Boise State University, told the committee. “Gender dysphoria is real and clinically recognized.”
A young woman named Eve told the lawmakers, “I am a 16-year-old trans girl who has lived in Boise, Idaho my whole life. I have struggled with gender dysphoria for as long as I can remember, and as I got closer and closer to puberty, my mental state kept getting worse and worse. It had gotten to a point where I had planned on killing myself if I had to go through male puberty. The only reason that I am still alive today is because I was able to get the care that I needed,” including hormone treatment starting two years ago. “My mental state has improved astronomically since then, and I have become more comfortable with myself in my own body.”
She told the committee, “By voting yes on HB 675, you are voting to kill me and other kids just like me.”
Skaug, an attorney and first-term lawmaker, said, “This bill is about protecting children and about adults who harm them. … This is not a bill to take away treatment for these children that have gender dysphoria, it’s a bill to get proper treatment and to prevent them from lifelong, permanent decisions that will make them sterile and mutilate their bodies.”
That treatment should consist of “counseling and talk therapy,” Skaug said.
His bill, HB 675, amends the current state law that makes female genital mutilation a felony, expanding it to apply the same felony penalties to doctors treating either males or females under age 18 with either hormones or surgery to alter their gender.