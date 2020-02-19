A bill that would put vaping devices and e-cigarettes under the same regulations as traditional cigarettes ran into a roadblock Wednesday in the Idaho House Health & Welfare Committee, but it's not dead, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. HB 498, brought by Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, and Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, would have amended the Prevention of Minors Access to Tobacco Act to include electronic devices for inhaling nicotine such as e-cigarettes, vape pens or other products.
Members of the committee on both sides of the aisle expressed concerns about how these products were impacting young people and the need to make them more difficult for minors to obtain. Several committee members questioned the legal particulars of the bill. The committee unanimously sent the bill to be amended and requested the sponsors write new language before it would be considered again.
