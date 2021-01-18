The House State Affairs Committee has approved HCR 2 on a voice vote, sending the full House Rep. Brent Crane’s measure to remove all limits on gatherings statewide imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The only recorded "no" vote came from Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise. Eight people testified, one of them remotely; all were in favor.
Two student athletes and student body officers from Hillcrest High School in Idaho Falls, recruited by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, testified in person to the House State Affairs Committee; Ehardt isn’t here today because she’s testifying on unrelated legislation in Montana. One person, a Soda Springs school board member, testified remotely.
Demik Hatch, student body president and quarterback of the football team at the Idaho Falls high school, said, school spirit is suffering without attendance at games. “That’s where people feel part of the Hillcrest family,” he said. “I think it’s dragging people down. They are unable to feel connected.”
Kyler Stevens, student body vice president and also a football player, said, “I was devastated this year to find out that all these opportunities were going away because of the COVID restrictions.”
Rosa Martinez said her 11-year-old son can't play in the school band because “medically he cannot wear a mask,” and added, “I cannot wear a mask either.” She said, “It's getting into our civil rights.”
Jim Stoor, a school board member from Soda Springs, said he doesn’t believe the state Board of Education has any authority over extracurricular activities. “It’s been very concerning to us and I’m pleased that this concurrent resolution has been brought to your committee,” Stoor told the panel, speaking remotely.
Monica McKinley told the lawmakers, “We’re not willing to allow the governor to dictate where we can go and how many people we can be around.”
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said, “I appreciate all the testimony we’ve had today. We haven’t heard from any scientists. The governor is trying to protect people from COVID.” But he said he believes people can choose which scientists’ advice they want to follow. “I’d like to see the local community and local school boards choose which science they want to follow with respect to COVID,” he said, adding that he supports Crane’s bill.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, “We’ve had 1,600 dead from COVID. And one has to wonder how many more people would have died if we didn’t do anything with the COVID, and how many more people would not have some kind of permanent injury to their lungs or their heart if we hadn’t done anything on the COVID. So I think there’s a lot of good reasons to do something, especially when the information I’ve seen is that 40-45% of the people who get COVID are asymptomatic, so they don’t even know they have it. … I don’t think we can just go to an extreme and say, OK, everything’s normal, because everything isn’t normal.”
Gannon questioned why state officials, the state school boards association and others weren't offering testimony on the legislation, and said he thought the state could do better on attendance rules for sporting events, including taking into account the capacity of the venue and requiring masks.
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said, “We are undergoing a global pandemic right now. There is a novel virus for which there is no readily available vaccine which is moving from person to person, and if we don’t stop giving it a place to live it will cripple our hospital system,” along with businesses and the state’s economy. “I agree that this is not a well-tailored plan that the schools are operating under,” Mathias said, adding that 100 people in a large gym is different than 100 people in a small gym. He asked Crane whether it might not be better to tailor something than just throw out all gathering limits statewide.
Crane said he believes moving legislation is the only way to get the attention of officials and government bureaucrats. He predicted that once the measure passes the House, other officials and stakeholders would show up for a Senate committee hearing.