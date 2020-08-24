House State Affairs has also voted 14-1 to introduce a bill proposed by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, to forbid any change in Idaho elections from in-person voting; and unanimously to introduce a non-binding resolution from Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, to encourage the governor to consider tapping CARES Act funds to pay an extra stipend to attract poll workers in November.
Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, was the only dissenter on the vote to introduce Giddings’ bill, which clears the way for a hearing on it. In response to a question from Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, about her proposal, Giddings said, “If I understand your question correctly, you’re asking if I would be willing to add language that would allow a group of people who agreed, so a group of elected officials, who would agree to changing the election law under a certain circumstance. And unfortunately, sir, no. I think that’s what the body of the Legislature is designed to do. I do not believe in allowing other elected officials the ability to legislate. If we need to change the law, let’s come together like this. … And let’s hold to the law, because that’s what makes our country great, is when we follow the law.”